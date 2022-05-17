Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gluten-free Pizza Crust in global, including the following market information:
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gluten-free Pizza Crust companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gluten-free Pizza Crust market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gluten-free Pizza Crust include Udi’s Gluten Free, Rich Products Corporation, Gillians Foods, Conagra Brands, Kinnikinnick Foods, Rizzuto Foods, Vicolo and Moonlight Pizza Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gluten-free Pizza Crust manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Conventional
- Organic
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail
- Bakeries
- Others
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gluten-free Pizza Crust revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gluten-free Pizza Crust revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gluten-free Pizza Crust sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Gluten-free Pizza Crust sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Udi’s Gluten Free
- Rich Products Corporation
- Gillians Foods
- Conagra Brands
- Kinnikinnick Foods
- Rizzuto Foods
- Vicolo
- Moonlight Pizza Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gluten-free Pizza Crust Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gluten-free Pizza Crust Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gluten-free Pizza Crust Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gluten-free Pizza Crust Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gluten-free Pizza Crust Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gluten-free Pizza Crust Companies
