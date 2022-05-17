Edible Oil And Fats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Oil And Fats in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Edible Oil And Fats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Oil And Fats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soybean Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Oil And Fats include Cargill, Wilmar International, Archer Daniels Midland and International Foodstuff, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Oil And Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soybean
- Sunflower
- Olive
- Coconut
- Other
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Edible Oil And Fats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Edible Oil And Fats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Edible Oil And Fats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Edible Oil And Fats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- Wilmar International
- Archer Daniels Midland
- International Foodstuff
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edible Oil And Fats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edible Oil And Fats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edible Oil And Fats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edible Oil And Fats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Oil And Fats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edible Oil And Fats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edible Oil And Fats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edible Oil And Fats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edible Oil And Fats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edible Oil And Fats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Oil And Fats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Oil And Fats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Oil And Fats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Oil And Fats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Oil And Fats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
