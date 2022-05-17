Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial personnel and burden carriers (electric) are primarily used in factories, manufacturing hubs, and warehouses to transport heavy equipment and materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) market was valued at 529.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 612.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Burden Carriers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) include Polaris Industries, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Textron, Pack Mule, Motrec and Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Burden Carriers
- Personnel Carriers
- Tow Tractors
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Polaris Industries
- Bradshaw Electric Vehicles
- Textron
- Pack Mule
- Motrec
- Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Personnel and Burden Carriers (Electric) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue
