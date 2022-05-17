Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant nutrient testing equipment is used to determine present nutrient in the plant which plays a significant role in plant growth and nutrition methods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Portable Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment include Agilent, Max Electronics, Bruker, Harvard Bioscience, GBC Scientific Equipment and Cecil Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Portable Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment
- Benchtop Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture
- Labs
- Others
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Agilent
- Max Electronics
- Bruker
- Harvard Bioscience
- GBC Scientific Equipment
- Cecil Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Nutr
