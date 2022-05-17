Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Real estate asset management software helps residential and commercial investors, managers, and owners maximize property value and investment returns on the properties that make up their portfolios.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Asset Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Real Estate Asset Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Asset Management Software include Juniper Square, Archibus, Visual Lease, View The Space, Corrigo, Altus Group, Groundbreaker Technologies, Investor Management Services and AtlasX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Real Estate Asset Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Real Estate Asset Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Real Estate Asset Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Juniper Square
- Archibus
- Visual Lease
- View The Space
- Corrigo
- Altus Group
- Groundbreaker Technologies
- Investor Management Services
- AtlasX
- Trimble
- Accruent
- Lucid
- Display Systems
- Dealpath
- CNERGY
- Zoho
- Dynamo Software
