Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Real estate asset management software helps residential and commercial investors, managers, and owners maximize property value and investment returns on the properties that make up their portfolios.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Asset Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-real-estate-asset-management-software-forecast-2022-2028-616 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Real Estate Asset Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Asset Management Software include Juniper Square, Archibus, Visual Lease, View The Space, Corrigo, Altus Group, Groundbreaker Technologies, Investor Management Services and AtlasX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Real Estate Asset Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Real Estate Asset Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Real Estate Asset Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Real Estate Asset Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Juniper Square

Archibus

Visual Lease

View The Space

Corrigo

Altus Group

Groundbreaker Technologies

Investor Management Services

AtlasX

Trimble

Accruent

Lucid

Display Systems

Dealpath

CNERGY

Zoho

Dynamo Software

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-real-estate-asset-management-software-forecast-2022-2028-616

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports