Pool Control Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pool Control Panel in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Pool Control Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Pool Control Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Pool Control Panel companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Pool Control Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

For Heating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pool Control Panel include Zodiac, Hayward, Pool Technologie, Davey, Procopi, Klereo, Aqualux International and SPEGA – Spelsberg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pool Control Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pool Control Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Control Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • For Heating
  • For Filtration
  • Other

Global Pool Control Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Control Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Public Pools
  • Hot Tubs
  • Other

Global Pool Control Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pool Control Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Pool Control Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pool Control Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Pool Control Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Pool Control Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Zodiac
  • Hayward
  • Pool Technologie
  • Davey
  • Procopi
  • Klereo
  • Aqualux International
  • SPEGA – Spelsberg

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pool Control Panel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pool Control Panel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pool Control Panel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pool Control Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pool Control Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pool Control Panel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pool Control Panel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pool Control Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pool Control Panel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pool Control Panel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pool Control Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pool Control Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pool Control Panel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Control Panel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pool Control Panel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pool Control Panel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pool Control Panel Market Size

