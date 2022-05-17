Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In power train, the auxiliary rectifier is used to converts alternating current into direct current. Auxiliary rectifiers are mostly used as high-voltage direct current power transmission systems and electronic components of DC power supplies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Train Auxiliary Rectifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Train Auxiliary Rectifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Train Auxiliary Rectifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 500 KVA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Train Auxiliary Rectifier include ABB, Siemens, Hind Rectifiers, Meidensha, Fuji Electric, Shindengen Electric Manufacturing and Zhejiang Longxiang Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Train Auxiliary Rectifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 500 KVA

500 2000 KVA

More than 2000 KVA

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Train Auxiliary Rectifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Train Auxiliary Rectifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Train Auxiliary Rectifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Train Auxiliary Rectifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Train Auxiliary Rectifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Siemens

Hind Rectifiers

Meidensha

Fuji Electric

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing

Zhejiang Longxiang Electric

