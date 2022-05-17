Internet of Medical Things Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is the collection of medical devices and applications that connect to healthcare IT systems through online computer networks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of Medical Things in global, including the following market information:
- Global Internet of Medical Things Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Internet of Medical Things Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Internet of Medical Things companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internet of Medical Things market was valued at 90270 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 334080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Wearable Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Internet of Medical Things include GE, Philips, Medtronic, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Hill-Rom, Johnson & Johnson and Biotronik. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Internet of Medical Things manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internet of Medical Things Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet of Medical Things Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wearable Devices
- Stationary Devices
- Implantable Devices
Global Internet of Medical Things Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet of Medical Things Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Global Internet of Medical Things Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Internet of Medical Things Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Internet of Medical Things revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Internet of Medical Things revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Internet of Medical Things sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Internet of Medical Things sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Philips
- Medtronic
- Cisco
- IBM
- Siemens
- Hill-Rom
- Johnson & Johnson
- Biotronik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Internet of Medical Things Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Internet of Medical Things Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Internet of Medical Things Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Internet of Medical Things Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Internet of Medical Things Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of Medical Things Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Internet of Medical Things Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet of Medical Things Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Internet of Medical Things Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet
