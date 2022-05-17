Irrigation Testing Kit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Irrigation testing kit is used to determine the quality of water which is used for irrigation of crops. Irrigation testing kit contains as different set of chemical solutions/reagents which can provide valuable data about physical, chemical, and biological parameters of the irrigation water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation Testing Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Irrigation Testing Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Irrigation Testing Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Testing Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Irrigation Testing Kit include Octopus Inc, Plantris Group, Prerana Laboratories, Danaher and Palintest, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Irrigation Testing Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Testing Reagents
- pH Tester
- Others
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Farm
- Greenhouse
- Agriculture Research Organization
- Others
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Irrigation Testing Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Irrigation Testing Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Irrigation Testing Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Irrigation Testing Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Irrigation Testing Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Octopus Inc
- Plantris Group
- Prerana Laboratories
- Danaher
- Palintest
