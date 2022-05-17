Payment Processing Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Payment processing software provides businesses with the means to process customer credit card payments either in person or online.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Payment Processing Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Payment Processing Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Payment Processing Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Payment Processing Software include Amazon Payments, PayPal, Stripe, CyberSource, Square, AppFrontier, Southern Payment Systems, FIS and BluePay Processing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Payment Processing Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Payment Processing Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payment Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Payment Processing Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Payment Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Payment Processing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Payment Processing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Payment Processing Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Payment Processing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amazon Payments
- PayPal
- Stripe
- CyberSource
- Square
- AppFrontier
- Southern Payment Systems
- FIS
- BluePay Processing
- JPMorgan Chase
- Heartland Payment Systems
- Sage Group
- OPay
- ProPay
- PayU
- Chargebee
- Adyen
