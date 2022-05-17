Network Security Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network security services are designed to protect internal company infrastructures and connected devices from undesired access, mishandling, and attacks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Security Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Security Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Security Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Security Services include OneNeck IT Solutions, Symantec, AT&T Intellectual Property, Core Security, IBM, Sirius, 7 Layer Solutions, FireEye and Citrix Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Security Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Network Security Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Online Service
- Offline Service
Global Network Security Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government
- Commercial Use
- Other
Global Network Security Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Security Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Network Security Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Network Security Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OneNeck IT Solutions
- Symantec
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Core Security
- IBM
- Sirius
- 7 Layer Solutions
- FireEye
- Citrix Systems
- Herjavec Group
- CentralSquare
- Accend Networks
- EMPIST
- Infosight
- Infogressive
- Palo Alto Networks
- Equinix
