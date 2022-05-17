Network Traffic Analysis Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network traffic analysis (NTA) software monitors network traffic and provides expanded visibility into network activity and communications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Traffic Analysis Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Traffic Analysis Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Traffic Analysis Software include Symantec, IBM, Cisco, FireEye, Darktrace, Vectra AI, Progress Software, ExtraHop Networks and NetVizura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Network Traffic Analysis Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Network Traffic Analysis Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Network Traffic Analysis Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Symantec
- IBM
- Cisco
- FireEye
- Darktrace
- Vectra AI
- Progress Software
- ExtraHop Networks
- NetVizura
- Plixer
- Kentik
- Bricata
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- Awake Security
- Chronicle Technologies
- Paessler
- Splunk
