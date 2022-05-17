Technology

Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical, the only way to confirm mycoplasma contamination is by routine testing using one or more special techniques, including direct growth on broth/agar, specific DNA staining, PCR, ELISA, RNA labeling and enzymatic procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical include Sartorius AG, MERCK KGAA, ELITechGROUP, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Minerva Biolabs, Charles River, Clongen Laboratories and BioFire Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • PCR
  • ELSA
  • Enzymatic Methods
  • DNA Staining

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Cell Line Testing
  • Virus Testing
  • Others

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Mycoplasma Testing in Clinical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Sartorius AG
  • MERCK KGAA
  • ELITechGROUP
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Minerva Biolabs
  • Charles River
  • Clongen Laboratories
  • BioFire Diagnostics
  • PromoCell GmbH
  • Lonza
  • Roche
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Liofilchem Srl
  • ZEAKON Diagnostics

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

