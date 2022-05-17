Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Municipal wastewater refers to the water that drains from toilets, showers, sinks, bathrooms, washing machines, dishwashers, and liquid industrial waste. Municipal wastewater should be treated before releasing it into the environment to avoid damage to the environment and to avoid spreading of harmful diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment market was valued at 9581.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11910 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microfiltration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment include Alfa Laval, BASF SE, Evoqua Water Technologies, Nitto Denko, Koch Membrane Systems, Pall Water, Toyobo, Veolia Water Technologies and SOUTH HUITON. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alfa Laval

BASF SE

Evoqua Water Technologies

Nitto Denko

Koch Membrane Systems

Pall Water

Toyobo

Veolia Water Technologies

SOUTH HUITON

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1

