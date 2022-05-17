Electronic Toll Collection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the electronic toll collection market looks promising with opportunities in the highway and urban applications. The global electronic toll collection market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are effective solutions for traffic congestion, the increasing allocation of funds by various governments to reduced environmental pollution, and cashless travel facility.

The study includes the electronic toll collection market size and forecast for the global electronic toll collection market through 2024, segmented by system type, technology, application, and region as follows:

By System Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection System

By Technology [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GPS/GNSS)

Video Analytics

By Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Highway

Urban

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Germany

UK

Italy

China

Japan

India

Rest of the World

Some of the electronic toll collection companies profiled in this report include Raytheon, Xerox Corporation (Conduent Business Services), Efkon, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free,Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Thales Group, Transurban Limited, International Road Dynamics, and others.

Some of the features of Electronic Toll Collection Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include.

Market size estimates : Electronic Toll Collection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis : Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Segmentation analysis : Market size by various segments such as by system type, technology, application, and region.

Regional analysis : Electronic Toll Collection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities :Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for electronic toll collection in the global electronic toll collection market.

Strategic analysis : This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for electronic toll collection in the global electronic toll collection market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global electronic toll collection market, by system type (tag-based toll collection systems and other collection system), technology (radio-frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), global positioning system/global navigation satellite system (GPS/GNSS), and video analytics), application (highway and urban), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics What are the drivers and challenges of the electronic toll collection market

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Electronic Toll Collection market

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this electronic toll collection market and the reasons behind them

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the electronic toll collection market

Q.8 What are the new developments in the electronic toll collection market Which companies are leading these developments

Q.9 Who are the major players in this electronic toll collection market What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this electronic toll collection area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this electronic toll collection market

