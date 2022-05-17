Anchors and Grouts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The anchor of steel bar means that the steel bar is wrapped in concrete, strengthening the connection between concrete and steel bar, making the building stronger, the purpose is to make the two can work together to bear all kinds of stress (collaborative work under all kinds of loads to produce pressure, tension, bending moment, torque, etc.).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anchors and Grouts in global, including the following market information:
Global Anchors and Grouts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-anchors-grouts-2022-2028-205
Global Anchors and Grouts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Anchors and Grouts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anchors and Grouts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anchors and Grouts include BASF, Arkema, CHRYSO, Fosroc, Gantrex, GCP Applied Technologies, Sika, Saint-Gobain and Selena FM. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anchors and Grouts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Anchors and Grouts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cementitious Fixing Anchors and Grouts
- Resin Fixing Anchors and Grouts
- Others
Global Anchors and Grouts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Use
- Commercial Use
- Industrial Use
- Others
Global Anchors and Grouts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Anchors and Grouts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anchors and Grouts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anchors and Grouts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anchors and Grouts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Anchors and Grouts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Arkema
- CHRYSO
- Fosroc
- Gantrex
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Sika
- Saint-Gobain
- Selena FM
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports