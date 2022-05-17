Medical Device Calibration Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical device calibration is a process to ensure that the output of medical equipment meets industry standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Calibration Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Device Calibration Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dimensional Calibration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Device Calibration Service include Trescal, Fortive, Helix, Hospicare Equipment Services, Biomed Technologies, NS Medical Systems and Transcat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Device Calibration Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dimensional Calibration
- Electronic Calibration
- Temperature and Humidity Calibration
- Others
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Device Calibration Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Device Calibration Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trescal
- Fortive
- Helix
- Hospicare Equipment Services
- Biomed Technologies
- NS Medical Systems
- Transcat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Device Calibration Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Device Calibration Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Device Calibration Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Calibration Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Device Calibration Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Calibration Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Device Calibration Servic
