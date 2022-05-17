Medical Device Calibration Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical device calibration is a process to ensure that the output of medical equipment meets industry standards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Calibration Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Device Calibration Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dimensional Calibration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Device Calibration Service include Trescal, Fortive, Helix, Hospicare Equipment Services, Biomed Technologies, NS Medical Systems and Transcat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Device Calibration Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dimensional Calibration

Electronic Calibration

Temperature and Humidity Calibration

Others

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Device Calibration Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Device Calibration Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trescal

Fortive

Helix

Hospicare Equipment Services

Biomed Technologies

NS Medical Systems

Transcat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Device Calibration Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Device Calibration Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Device Calibration Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Device Calibration Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Calibration Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Device Calibration Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Calibration Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Device Calibration Servic

