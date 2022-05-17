Tool Refurbishment Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tool refurbishment service refers to the activity of refurbishing completely worn or damaged tools to restore their original performance or to change them into tools for other purposes. Due to the large number of tools in machinery manufacturing enterprises, it is usually necessary to implement the recycling, classification and repair system of scrapped tools, so as to save metal materials, reduce costs and reduce the burden of tool workshops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tool Refurbishment Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tool Refurbishment Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cleaning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tool Refurbishment Service include Stanley, Tool Fabrication, Tool Room Services Inc, Kane, Global Tooling Solutions, HELLEBUSCH Tool and Die, Inc, TEN Group, MasterAbrasives Ltd and SB Simpson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tool Refurbishment Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cleaning

Epoxy Removal

Repair

Re-lube

Inspection

Packaging

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mold Tool

Thread Mills

Adjustable Reamers&Serrated Milling Cutters

Metal Cutting Tool

Indexable Tool

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tool Refurbishment Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tool Refurbishment Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley

Tool Fabrication

Tool Room Services Inc

Kane

Global Tooling Solutions

HELLEBUSCH Tool and Die, Inc

TEN Group

MasterAbrasives Ltd

SB Simpson

Rhino Assembly

Bosch

Zygology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tool Refurbishment Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tool Refurbishment Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tool Refurbishment Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tool Refurbishment Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tool Refurbishment Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tool Refurbishment Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Tool Refurbishment Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Refurbishment Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tool Refurbishment Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tool Refurbishment Service Companies

