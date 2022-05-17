Cardiovascular Stent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Angioplasty, or percutaneous coronary intervention, is a procedure that involves permanently placing a tiny mesh tube called a stent to open a blocked artery or vein. Stents keep coronary and peripheral blood vessels (arteries and veins) wide open, pressuring plaque and reducing the chance of a heart attack.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cardiovascular Stent in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Cardiovascular Stent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cardiovascular Stent market was valued at 11430 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Drug Eluting Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Cardiovascular Stent include Biotronik, Cardinal Health, BD, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo, B. Braun Holding, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cardiovascular Stent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Drug Eluting Stents
- Bioresorbable Stents
- Metal Stents
- Others
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Special Clinics
- Others
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cardiovascular Stent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cardiovascular Stent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cardiovascular Stent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Cardiovascular Stent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Biotronik
- Cardinal Health
- BD
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Terumo
- B. Braun Holding
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cardiovascular Stent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cardiovascular Stent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cardiovascular Stent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cardiovascular Stent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cardiovascular Stent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cardiovascular Stent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cardiovascular Stent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cardiovascular Stent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cardiovascular Stent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cardiovascular Stent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cardiovascular Stent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiovascular Stent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cardiovascular Stent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cardiovascular Stent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
