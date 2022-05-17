Companion Animal Healthcare Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Companion animals are animals that serve humans by providing companionship and guarding houses or offices. Companion animal healthcare provides medical diagnosis and treatment for these animals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Companion Animal Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Companion Animal Healthcare market was valued at 14340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diagnostics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Companion Animal Healthcare include Bayer AG, Merck and Co., Inc, Elanco, Zoetis Inc, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac, Ceva, Perrigo Company plc and Boehringer Ingelheim. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Companion Animal Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Animal Hospital

Animal Clinic

Veterinary Station

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Companion Animal Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Companion Animal Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer AG

Merck and Co., Inc

Elanco

Zoetis Inc

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac

Ceva

Perrigo Company plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Companion Animal Healthcare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Companion Animal Healthcare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Companion Animal Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Companion Animal Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Companion Animal Healthcare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Companion Animal Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Companion Animal Healthcare Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Companion Animal Healthcare Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Companion Animal Healthcare Companies

