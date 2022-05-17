Wood Preservative Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wood Preservative Oil is used as a treatment for outdoor wood structures to prevent rot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Preservative Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Wood Preservative Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Preservative Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coal-tar Creosote Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Preservative Oil include RTGERS Group, Koppers, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical, JFE Chemical Corporation, Stella-Jones, Ganga Rasayanie, Jalan Carbons & Chemicals and Konark Tar Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Preservative Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Wood Preservative Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coal-tar Creosote

Linseed Oil

Others

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Items

Commercial

Others

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wood Preservative Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Preservative Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Preservative Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Preservative Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Wood Preservative Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTGERS Group

Koppers

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

JFE Chemical Corporation

Stella-Jones

Ganga Rasayanie

Jalan Carbons & Chemicals

Konark Tar Products

AVH

Carbon Resources

Cooper Creek

China Steel Chemical

Palace Chemicals

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

ArcelorMittal

