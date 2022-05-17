Colorectal Cancer Screening Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is known as bowel cancer and colon cancer. It is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. Screening for colorectal cancer can help prevent and treat the disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colorectal Cancer Screening in Global, including the following market information:

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Colorectal Cancer Screening market was valued at 662.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 782.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stool-based Tests Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Colorectal Cancer Screening include Abbott, Clinical Genomics Technologies, Epigenomics Inc, Exact Sciences, Roche, Hemosure Inc, Novigenix SA, Quidel and Siemens and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colorectal Cancer Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stool-based Tests

Colonoscopy

CT Colonography

Others

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Independent Diagnostic Labs

Others

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Colorectal Cancer Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Colorectal Cancer Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Clinical Genomics Technologies

Epigenomics Inc

Exact Sciences

Roche

Hemosure Inc

Novigenix SA

Quidel

Siemens

Sysmex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colorectal Cancer Screening Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Colorectal Cancer Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Colorectal Cancer Screening Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colorectal Cancer Screening Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Colorectal Cancer Screening Companies

