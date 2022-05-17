Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Environmental hazard software helps the government identify and assist affected areas. There is a growing need to reduce environmental pollution to alleviate emerging health problems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software market was valued at 387.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 468.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automated Investigations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software include Aon, Badger software, Bigtincan, Deltares, DHI, Everbridge, KatRisk, NORSAR and Stonex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automated Investigations

Real-time Trending

Root Cause Analysis

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Construction

Logistics

Telecom

Others

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Environmental Hazard Monitoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aon

Badger software

Bigtincan

Deltares

DHI

Everbridge

KatRisk

NORSAR

Stonex

XP Solutions

