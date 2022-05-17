Augmented Analytics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Augmented analytics is a next-generation data and analytics paradigm that uses machine learning to automate data preparation, insight discovery and insight sharing for a broad range of business users, operational workers, and citizen data scientists.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Augmented Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Augmented Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Augmented Analytics market was valued at 4757.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Augmented Analytics include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, MicroStrategy, SAS, Qlik and TIBCO Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Augmented Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Augmented Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Global Augmented Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Augmented Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Global Augmented Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Augmented Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Augmented Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Augmented Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

Tableau

MicroStrategy

SAS

Qlik

TIBCO Software

Sisense

Information Builders

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Augmented Analytics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Augmented Analytics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Augmented Analytics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Augmented Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Augmented Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Augmented Analytics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Augmented Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Augmented Analytics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Augmented Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Augmented Analytics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Augmented Analytics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Augmented Analytics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Augmented Analytics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Augmented An

