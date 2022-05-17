PET Thermal Lamination Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PET thermal lamination film is a decorative film that has been extrusion coated with a thermal adhesive so that a heated lamination nip roll will activate the adhesive layer causing the film to adhere to a printed paper surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Thermal Lamination Films in global, including the following market information:

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-pet-thermal-lamination-films-forecast-2022-2028-123 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five PET Thermal Lamination Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global PET Thermal Lamination Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Transparent Thermal Lamination Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PET Thermal Lamination Films include Cosmo Films, Sbefoils, Qingdao Kaimei Packaging Material, Fujian Taian Lamination Film, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Henan Foils, DuPont, SRF and Jindal Poly Films. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PET Thermal Lamination Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET Transparent Thermal Lamination Film

PET Metalized Thermal Lamination Film

PET Holographic Thermal Lamination Film

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Print Shop

School

Commercial Laminating

Packaging Printing

Others

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global PET Thermal Lamination Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PET Thermal Lamination Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PET Thermal Lamination Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PET Thermal Lamination Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies PET Thermal Lamination Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cosmo Films

Sbefoils

Qingdao Kaimei Packaging Material

Fujian Taian Lamination Film

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Henan Foils

DuPont

SRF

Jindal Poly Films

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-pet-thermal-lamination-films-forecast-2022-2028-123

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports