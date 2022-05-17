Insight as a Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insight as a service is a cloud-based service that provides insights to a variety of business companies and helps provide the specific steps needed to leverage these insights to achieve business goals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insight as a Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Insight as a Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insight as a Service market was valued at 2072.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5156.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insight as a Service include Accenture, IBM, Dell, NTT Data Corporation, Capgemini, GoodData Corporation and Oracle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Insight as a Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insight as a Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insight as a Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Insight as a Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Insight as a Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Energy

BFSI

Telecom

Others

Global Insight as a Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Insight as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insight as a Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insight as a Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accenture

IBM

Dell

NTT Data Corporation

Capgemini

GoodData Corporation

Oracle

