Power Transistors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power Transistors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Transistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Low-voltage FETs

IGBT modules

Other

Segment by Application

Electronic Products

Automobile Entertainment Equipment

Other

By Company

Fairchild Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Cuprite

Champion Microelectronic

Diodes

Linear Integrated Systems

NXP Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Semikron

Torex Semiconductors

Vishay

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Transistors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Transistors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Low-voltage FETs

1.2.3 IGBT modules

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Transistors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronic Products

1.3.3 Automobile Entertainment Equipment

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Power Transistors Production

2.1 Global Power Transistors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Power Transistors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Power Transistors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Power Transistors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Power Transistors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan

3 Global Power Transistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Power Transistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Power Transistors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Power Transistors Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Power Transistors Sales by Region (2017-2022)

