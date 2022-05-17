Technology

Power Transistors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Power Transistors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Transistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Low-voltage FETs
  • IGBT modules
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Electronic Products
  • Automobile Entertainment Equipment
  • Other

By Company

  • Fairchild Semiconductor
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba
  • Cuprite
  • Champion Microelectronic
  • Diodes
  • Linear Integrated Systems
  • NXP Semiconductor
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Semikron
  • Torex Semiconductors
  • Vishay

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power Transistors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Transistors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low-voltage FETs
1.2.3 IGBT modules
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Transistors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Products
1.3.3 Automobile Entertainment Equipment
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Power Transistors Production
2.1 Global Power Transistors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Power Transistors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Power Transistors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Transistors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Power Transistors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Power Transistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Power Transistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Power Transistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Power Transistors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Power Transistors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Power Transistors Sales by Region (2017-2022)

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore
