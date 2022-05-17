Citizen Service AI Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Citizen Service AI helps government agencies to gain insights from large sets of citizen data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Citizen Service AI in Global, including the following market information:
Global Citizen Service AI Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Citizen Service AI market was valued at 2565.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5741 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Citizen Service AI include Accenture, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, NVIDIA, Intel, Pegasystems, Baidu and Tencent and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Citizen Service AI companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Citizen Service AI Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Citizen Service AI Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Image Processing
- Face Recognition
Global Citizen Service AI Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Citizen Service AI Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Public Safety
- Others
Global Citizen Service AI Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Citizen Service AI Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Citizen Service AI revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Citizen Service AI revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Accenture
- Microsoft
- AWS
- IBM
- NVIDIA
- Intel
- Pegasystems
- Baidu
- Tencent
- Alibaba
