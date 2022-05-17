Technology

Programmable Logic Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Programmable Logic Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Programmable Logic Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Programmable Array Logic (PAL)
  • Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLDs)
  • Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

 

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive
  • Telecommunication
  • Other

By Company

  • AMD (Xilinx)
  • Intel (Altera)
  • Microchip Technology
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Programmable Logic Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Programmable Logic Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Programmable Array Logic (PAL)
1.2.3 Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLDs)
1.2.4 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Programmable Logic Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Telecommunication
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Programmable Logic Devices Production
2.1 Global Programmable Logic Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Programmable Logic Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Programmable Logic Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Programmable Logic Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Programmable Logic Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
2.10 Central & South America
3 Global Programmable Logic Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Programmable Logic Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

