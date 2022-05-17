Milling Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Robotic milling is the process of cutting material away from a prototype or mold to form a specific structure and milling robots are a kind of robot that can perform the exact cuts and precise movements needed to produce the highest quality parts.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Milling Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Milling Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Milling Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Milling Robots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Milling Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Milling Robots include FANUC (Japan), KUKA (China), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa Motoman (Japan), Nachi (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), OTC Daihen (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) and Universal Robots (Denmark). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Milling Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Milling Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milling Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4-axis
- 5-axis
- 6-axis
- 7-axis
- Other
Global Milling Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milling Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electronic Electrical
- Metal
- Medicine, Rubber and Plastics
- Food
- Other
Global Milling Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Milling Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Milling Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Milling Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Milling Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Milling Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FANUC (Japan)
- KUKA (China)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)
- Nachi (Japan)
- Staubli (Switzerland)
- OTC Daihen (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
- Universal Robots (Denmark)
