Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyoxymethylene Plastic is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homopolymer POM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) include Du Pont, Ensinger, Celanese, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Asahi Kasei, Pragati Plastics, BASF, Omni Plastics and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homopolymer POM

Copolymer POM

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Du Pont

Ensinger

Celanese

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Asahi Kasei

Pragati Plastics

BASF

Omni Plastics

SABIC

Schwartz Group

Techmer ES

