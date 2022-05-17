Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyoxymethylene Plastic is an engineering thermoplastic used in precision parts requiring high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homopolymer POM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) include Du Pont, Ensinger, Celanese, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Asahi Kasei, Pragati Plastics, BASF, Omni Plastics and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Homopolymer POM
- Copolymer POM
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyoxymethylene Plastic (POM / Acetal) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Du Pont
- Ensinger
- Celanese
- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
- Asahi Kasei
- Pragati Plastics
- BASF
- Omni Plastics
- SABIC
- Schwartz Group
- Techmer ES
