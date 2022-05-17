Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive ventilated seat fan is a feature that is built into the seats and it directs air through the seat unto the occupant for increased comfort especially on long journeys. Ventilated seats function via several small fans in the seat cushion and backrest.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan market was valued at 1017.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1227.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Axial Fans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan include Ebm-papst, Delta, Sunon, MinebeaMitsumi, Nidec, Gentherm and Yen Sun Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Axial Fans

Radial Fans

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mid-Size Cars

Large Cars

SUVs

Others

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Ventilated Seat Fan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ebm-papst

Delta

Sunon

MinebeaMitsumi

Nidec

Gentherm

Yen Sun Technology

