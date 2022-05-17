3D Laser Vision Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
3D vision achieved with laser triangulation is one of the most common methods of robotic vision in pick and place applications and 3D Laser Vision Robots are a kind of robots that used in material handling, material removal, dispensing, and welding applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Laser Vision Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 3D Laser Vision Robots companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Laser Vision Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Laser Vision Robots include FANUC (Japan), KUKA (China), ABB (Switzerland), EPSON Robots (Japan) and IGM (Australia), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Laser Vision Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4-axis
- 5-axis
- 6-axis
- 7-axis
- Other
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electronic Electrical
- Metal
- Medicine, Rubber and Plastics
- Food
- Other
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3D Laser Vision Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Laser Vision Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Laser Vision Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 3D Laser Vision Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies 3D Laser Vision Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FANUC (Japan)
- KUKA (China)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- EPSON Robots (Japan)
- IGM (Australia)
