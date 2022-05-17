Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Composite materials have earned a reputation in the aerospace industry for their more than 50 years of outstanding records. Because composites have such incredible properties compared to other materials, Boeing and airbus are investing in these materials in key parts of aircraft, including the fuselage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-aircraft-afp-atl-composites-2022-2028-87 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites include Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs, Premium Aerotec, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Leonardo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Boeing, Airbus, GKN and Bombardier. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Aramid Fiber Composites

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aircraft AFP and ATL Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs

Premium Aerotec

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Leonardo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Boeing

Airbus

GKN

Bombardier

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-aircraft-afp-atl-composites-2022-2028-87

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports