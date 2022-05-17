Appliance Automation Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Appliance automation robots combines many different processes during the production process to manufacture faster, cleaner and smarter appliances.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Appliance Automation Robots in global, including the following market information:
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Appliance Automation Robots companies in 2021 (%)
The global Appliance Automation Robots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Appliance Automation Robots include FANUC, Motoman, KUKA, ABB, SCOTT Automation and Campetella, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Appliance Automation Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Appliance Automation Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4-axis
- 5-axis
- 6-axis
- 7-axis
- Other
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Appliance Automation Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Appliance Automation Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Appliance Automation Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Appliance Automation Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Appliance Automation Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FANUC
- Motoman
- KUKA
- ABB
- SCOTT Automation
- Campetella
