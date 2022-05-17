Technology

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Touch Type
  • Slide Type

Segment by Application

  • Tablet PC
  • Smart Phones
  • Others

By Company

  • Seiko Epson
  • Sony
  • Infineon Technologies
  • AuthenTec
  • Apple
  • Siemens
  • Fujitsu
  • Philips
  • LighTuning Technology
  • Himax Technologies
  • Upek
  • STMicroelectronics
  • ALPS Electric
  • Idex
  • Miaxis

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Touch Type
1.2.3 Slide Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tablet PC
1.3.3 Smart Phones
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Production
2.1 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Silicon-Based Fingerprint Sensor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

