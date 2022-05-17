USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
USB 3.1 Flash Drive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global USB 3.1 Flash Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Below 4 GB
- 4 GB to 16 GB
- 16 GB to 64 GB
- 128 GB
- 256 GB and Above
Segment by Application
- Commercial Use
- Personal Use
By Company
- Kingston
- SanDisk
- ADATA Technology
- Transcend Information
- Teclast
- Toshiba
- PNY
- HP
- Verbatim Corporation
- Corsair Components
- Emtec
- Gigastone Corporation
- Micron
- Patriot Memory LLC
- Kanguru Solutions
- Samsung Group
- Sony
- Apricorn
- Integral Memory
- Axiom Memory Solutions
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 USB 3.1 Flash Drive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 4 GB
1.2.3 4 GB to 16 GB
1.2.4 16 GB to 64 GB
1.2.5 128 GB
1.2.6 256 GB and Above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Personal Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Production
2.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global USB 3.1 Flash Drive Sales by Region (2017-2022)
