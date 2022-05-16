Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive MEMS Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Others

Segment by Application

Safety and Chassis

Powertrain

Infotainment

Body and Convenience

By Company

Analog Devices Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

General Electric Company

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive MEMS Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pressure Sensor

1.2.3 Accelerometer

1.2.4 Gyroscope

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Safety and Chassis

1.3.3 Powertrain

1.3.4 Infotainment

1.3.5 Body and Convenience

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production

2.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

