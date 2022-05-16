Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive MEMS Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive MEMS Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pressure Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Others
Segment by Application
- Safety and Chassis
- Powertrain
- Infotainment
- Body and Convenience
By Company
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- InvenSense, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive MEMS Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pressure Sensor
1.2.3 Accelerometer
1.2.4 Gyroscope
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Safety and Chassis
1.3.3 Powertrain
1.3.4 Infotainment
1.3.5 Body and Convenience
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production
2.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
