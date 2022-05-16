Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Milling Machines

Lathe Machines

Grinding Units

Lasers

Winding Machines

Welding Machines

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Power & Energy

Others

By Company

Haas Automation

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Fagor Automation

Fanuc Corporation

GSK CNC EQUIPMENT

Soft Servo Systems

Sieb & Meyer AG

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Milling Machines

1.2.3 Lathe Machines

1.2.4 Grinding Units

1.2.5 Lasers

1.2.6 Winding Machines

1.2.7 Welding Machines

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.5 Power & Energy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market Challenges

