Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL)
  • Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL)
  • Electrode materials
  • Emissive Layer Materials (EML)
  • Substrates

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Outdoor
  • Automotive
  • Display

By Company

  • LG Electronics
  • Philips
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Universal Display Corporation
  • Konika Minolta
  • Osram
  • Toshiba
  • Pioneer
  • Ason
  • Lumiotec

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hole Transport Layer Materials (HTL)
1.2.3 Electron Transport Layer Materials (ETL)
1.2.4 Electrode materials
1.2.5 Emissive Layer Materials (EML)
1.2.6 Substrates
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Outdoor
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Display
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Production
2.1 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

