Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Filters
- Oscillators
- Resonators
- Transducers
- Others
Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Telecommunication
- Environmental & Industry
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare & Medical
- Others
By Company
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- FEI
- Carl Zeiss
- JEOL
- NEC Corporation
- TDK
- API Technologies
- Raytheon Company
- Panasonic
- Kyocera
- Infineon
- AVX
- Boston Piezo-Optics
- Murata Manufacturing
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Filters
1.2.3 Oscillators
1.2.4 Resonators
1.2.5 Transducers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 Environmental & Industry
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Consumer Electronics
1.3.7 Healthcare & Medical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production
2.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
