Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Filters
  • Oscillators
  • Resonators
  • Transducers
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Telecommunication
  • Environmental & Industry
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare & Medical
  • Others

By Company

  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • FEI
  • Carl Zeiss
  • JEOL
  • NEC Corporation
  • TDK
  • API Technologies
  • Raytheon Company
  • Panasonic
  • Kyocera
  • Infineon
  • AVX
  • Boston Piezo-Optics
  • Murata Manufacturing

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Filters
1.2.3 Oscillators
1.2.4 Resonators
1.2.5 Transducers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 Environmental & Industry
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Consumer Electronics
1.3.7 Healthcare & Medical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production
2.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Surface-Acoustic Wave Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

