Uncooled IR Imaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Uncooled IR Imaging market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Uncooled IR Imaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Fixed
  • Portable

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Surveillance
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Firefighting

By Company

  • Xenics
  • Cantronic Systems
  • BAE Systems
  • FLIR Systems
  • DS Photonics
  • Teledyne DALSA
  • Fraunhofer IMS
  • Irvine Sensors
  • Rochester Precision Optics
  • Zhejiang ULIRVISION Technology

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fixed
1.2.3 Portable
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Surveillance
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Firefighting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Uncooled IR Imaging Industry Trends
2.3.2 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Drivers
2.3.3 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Challenges
2.3.4 Uncooled IR Imaging Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Uncooled IR Imaging Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Uncooled IR Imaging Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

