Technology

Automobile Electronics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automobile Electronics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Engine Electronics
  • Transmission Electronics
  • Chassis Electronics

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Car

By Company

  • Yamaha Corporation
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Sanyo Electric
  • Sony Corporation (Japan)
  • Denon
  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automobile Electronics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automobile Electronics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Engine Electronics
1.2.3 Transmission Electronics
1.2.4 Chassis Electronics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automobile Electronics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Car
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automobile Electronics Production
2.1 Global Automobile Electronics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automobile Electronics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automobile Electronics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automobile Electronics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automobile Electronics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Automobile Electronics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automobile Electronics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automobile Electronics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automobile Electronics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automobile Electronics Sales by Region
