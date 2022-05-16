Technology

Active IR Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Active IR Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active IR Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Thermal Active IR Sensors
  • Quantum Active IR Sensors

Segment by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Chemicals
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Oil & Gas
  • Other

By Company

  • Honeywell International
  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • Nippon Avionics
  • Excelitas Technologies
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Raytheon Company
  • Nippon Ceramic
  • Texas Instruments
  • Monron Corporation
  • Sofradir

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Active IR Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Active IR Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermal Active IR Sensors
1.2.3 Quantum Active IR Sensors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Active IR Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Active IR Sensors Production
2.1 Global Active IR Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Active IR Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Active IR Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Active IR Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Active IR Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Active IR Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Active IR Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Active IR Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Active IR Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Active IR Sensors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Active IR Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022)

