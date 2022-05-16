Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material include Dow Inc., BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Armacell International S.A., UFP Technologies, Inc., Inoac Corporation, FXI Holdings, Inc., Foampartner Group and The Woodbridge Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PU

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Latex

Silicone

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Egg-shaped Sponges

Cosmetic Wedges

Silicone Sponges

Round Disc Sponges

Others

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Inc.

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Inoac Corporation

FXI Holdings, Inc.

Foampartner Group

The Woodbridge Group

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Wisconsin Foam Products

Ktt Enterprises

Luxaire Cushion Co.

Taikiusa Inc.

Porex Corporation

Reilly Foam Corporation

Coty, Inc.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Applicator Foam Material Players in Global Market

