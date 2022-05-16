PVC-O Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PVC-O Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150725/global-pvco-pipes-market-2022-2028-840

Class 500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC-O Pipes include Molecor, Ori-Plast Ltd, Clover, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Polypipe Plc, Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Wavin N.V. and China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC-O Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC-O Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Class 500

Class 450

Class 400

Others

Global PVC-O Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Automobile

Electronic product

Aerospace

Architecture

Others

Global PVC-O Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC-O Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC-O Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC-O Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PVC-O Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molecor

Ori-Plast Ltd

Clover

Vinidex Pty Ltd

Polypipe Plc

Amanco

National Pipe and Plastics

Wavin N.V.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast A. S

Finolex Industries Ltd

Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

IPEX Inc

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd

Tigre SA

JM Eagle Company

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

North American Pipe Corporation

Performance Pipe

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika AS

Uponor Corp.

Royal Building Products

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd

Tessenderlo Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150725/global-pvco-pipes-market-2022-2028-840

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC-O Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC-O Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC-O Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC-O Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC-O Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC-O Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC-O Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC-O Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC-O Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Class 500

4.1.3 Class 450

4.1.4 Class 400

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/