PVC-O Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PVC-O Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Class 500 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC-O Pipes include Molecor, Ori-Plast Ltd, Clover, Vinidex Pty Ltd, Polypipe Plc, Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Wavin N.V. and China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC-O Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC-O Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Class 500
- Class 450
- Class 400
- Others
Global PVC-O Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural
- Automobile
- Electronic product
- Aerospace
- Architecture
- Others
Global PVC-O Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC-O Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC-O Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC-O Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC-O Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PVC-O Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Molecor
- Ori-Plast Ltd
- Clover
- Vinidex Pty Ltd
- Polypipe Plc
- Amanco
- National Pipe and Plastics
- Wavin N.V.
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
- Egeplast A. S
- Finolex Industries Ltd
- Thai Pipe Industry Co., Ltd.
- Future Pipe Industries
- IPEX Inc
- Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd
- Tigre SA
- JM Eagle Company
- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
- North American Pipe Corporation
- Performance Pipe
- Pipelife International GmbH
- Plastika AS
- Uponor Corp.
- Royal Building Products
- Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd
- Tessenderlo Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC-O Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC-O Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC-O Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC-O Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC-O Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC-O Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC-O Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC-O Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC-O Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC-O Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC-O Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC-O Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Class 500
4.1.3 Class 450
4.1.4 Class 400
