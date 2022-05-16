RTP Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) is a generic term referring to a reliable high strength synthetic fibre (such as glass, aramid or carbon), which is a kind of high-pressure plastic compound pipe consisting of three layers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of RTP Pipes in global, including the following market information:
- Global RTP Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global RTP Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five RTP Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global RTP Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-metallic RTP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RTP Pipes include TechnipFMC, GE Oil & Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Shawcor, FlexSteel, SoluForce, H.A.T-FLEX, Polyflow, LLC and Prysmian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RTP Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RTP Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RTP Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-metallic RTP
- Metallic RTP
Global RTP Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RTP Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Flow Lines
- Gas Distribution Networks
- Water Injection Lines
- Others
Global RTP Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global RTP Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies RTP Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies RTP Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies RTP Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies RTP Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TechnipFMC
- GE Oil & Gas
- National Oilwell Varco
- Shawcor
- FlexSteel
- SoluForce
- H.A.T-FLEX
- Polyflow, LLC
- Prysmian
- Aerosun Corporation
- Changchun GaoXiang Special Pipe
- PES.TEC
- Airborne Oil & Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 RTP Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global RTP Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global RTP Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global RTP Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global RTP Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global RTP Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top RTP Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global RTP Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global RTP Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global RTP Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global RTP Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RTP Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers RTP Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RTP Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RTP Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RTP Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global RTP Pipes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-metallic RTP
4.1.3 Metallic RTP
4.2 By Type – Global RTP Pipes Revenue & Forecasts
