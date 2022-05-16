Technology

Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Clinical Grade Disinfectant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Clinical Grade Disinfectant include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Steris PLC, Ecolab, Inc., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Zep Inc., Bio-Cide International Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., The Clorox Co. and Diversey, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clinical Grade Disinfectant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
  • Chlorine Compounds
  • Alcohols & Aldehydes
  • Phenolic Compounds
  • Others

 

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Pathology Labs
  • Others

 

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Clinical Grade Disinfectant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Clinical Grade Disinfectant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Clinical Grade Disinfectant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Clinical Grade Disinfectant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • Steris PLC
  • Ecolab, Inc.
  • S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
  • Zep Inc.
  • Bio-Cide International Inc.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • The Clorox Co.
  • Diversey, Inc.
  • Betco Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clinical Grade Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Clinical Grade Disinfectant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical Grade Disinfectant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Clinical Grade Disinfectant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clinical Grade Disinfectant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Clinical Grade Disinfectant Companies

