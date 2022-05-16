Low Strength Proppants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Low Strength Proppants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Proppant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Strength Proppants include Black Mountain Sand LLC, Signal Peak Silica LLC, Hi-Crush Inc., Atlas Sand Company LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Carbo Ceramics Inc., Wisconsin Proppants LLC and Covia Holdings Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Strength Proppants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Strength Proppants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low Strength Proppants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Proppant

Ultra-low Strength Proppant

Global Low Strength Proppants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low Strength Proppants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crude Oil

Cole-Based Methane

Others

Global Low Strength Proppants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low Strength Proppants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Strength Proppants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Strength Proppants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Strength Proppants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Low Strength Proppants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Black Mountain Sand LLC

Signal Peak Silica LLC

Hi-Crush Inc.

Atlas Sand Company LLC

Superior Silica Sands LLC

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Carbo Ceramics Inc.

Wisconsin Proppants LLC

Covia Holdings Corporation

High Roller Group

Badger Mining Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Strength Proppants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Strength Proppants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Strength Proppants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Strength Proppants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Strength Proppants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Strength Proppants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Strength Proppants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Strength Proppants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Strength Proppants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Strength Proppants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Strength Proppants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Strength Proppants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Strength Proppants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Strength Proppants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Strength Proppants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Strength Proppants Companies

4 Sights by Product

