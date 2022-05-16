Technology

Silicon-Based Ingots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Silicon-Based Ingots market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Grade One Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Silicon-Based Ingots include SGL Carbon, MicroChemicals GmbH, Vacsol, Susoltech, SCHOTT AG, Sino-American Silicon Products, Targray, Rexor and Maharishi Solar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon-Based Ingots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Grade One
  • Grade Two
  • Grade Three
  • Others

 

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Others

 

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Silicon-Based Ingots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Silicon-Based Ingots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Silicon-Based Ingots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Silicon-Based Ingots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • SGL Carbon
  • MicroChemicals GmbH
  • Vacsol
  • Susoltech
  • SCHOTT AG
  • Sino-American Silicon Products
  • Targray
  • Rexor
  • Maharishi Solar
  • Photowatt
  • GCL Solar
  • JinkoSolar
  • ReneSola
  • LDK Solar
  • DAHAI New Energy Development

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon-Based Ingots Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon-Based Ingots Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon-Based Ingots Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon-Based Ingots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon-Based Ingots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon-Based Ingots Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon-Based Ingots Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon-Based Ingots Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon-Based Ingots Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

